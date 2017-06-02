Friday Night Feature: REDS11 Hosts Fashion Expo

This week, the three guys who make up Erie's Nite Lites came back on the set of Erie News Now, ready to talk about, not music, but fashion.

The trio, Kenny Ba$e, Flamingo$, and Aaron Rennel, also are the founders of their own clothing line; REDS11.

Sunday, June 4th, they will be hosting their own fashion expo at the Bourbon Barrel from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

At the event, the Bourbon Barrel has even created a unique drink called, REDS11.

This isn't the first REDS11 fashion show, though.

Recently, they've had fashion shows at Penn State Behrend, Slippery Rock University, and Duquesne University.

Aside from building their unique clothing line, the guys have also been working on their rap music.

Since their last visit to Erie News Now, they have performed in Philadelphia, Youngstown State College, SXSW in Austin Texas, and locally in Erie.

Aaron Rennel is working on his own solo album, which will be available for purchase June 18th.

Kenny Ba$e released his solo album, "RETURN" on April 14th, which can be purchased on iTunes.

Flamingo$ also recently made his second installment of "Flamingo$ Friday's."

From fashion to rap, they all have their hands full, but they're loving every minute doing it.

Be sure to follow REDS11 for more news on the clothing line.