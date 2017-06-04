Stormy Night - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Stormy Night

Posted: Updated:

FIRST WARNING WEATHER. Thunderstorms are moving across the region with heavy downpours in many spots. Localized flooding is possible with the storms that are moving Southeast at 30 mph.  Driving in these conditions could be hazardous. Storms are expected to be spotty through 2 AM.  For more on your First Warning Weather forecast tune into Erie News Now tonight.

