Emotional Farewell at Holy Family School

An emotional farewell, today, for the alumni of Holy Family School.

On Thursday morning, students and parents gathered outside of the school to honor longtime principal Sister Kevin Berdis.

After serving the community for 99 years, the Erie Catholic Diocese recently announced that Holy Family School will be closing.

As part of the Erie Catholic Diocese consolidation plan, the school will be replaced by a new inner-city school, which will be located in the former St. Peter Cathedral School building.

It will be called Mother Teresa Academy.

Alumni tell Erie News Now, the closure of Holy Family School will bring Sister Kevin's 19 year tenure as principal to an end.

Those in attendance, thanked Sister Kevin for her service.

"For 19 years, she has been pretty much the voice of the lower east side and Holy Family School," said former student Noel Laskowski. "She's done everything possible to keep this school open and running. These children are her heart and I never met anyone in my life that cared more for the children of a school than Sister Kevin."

Mother Teresa Academy is scheduled to open in January.