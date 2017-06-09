Erie House Hit by Gunfire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie House Hit by Gunfire

A close call for an Erie woman, after a bullet went flying into her home.

Erie police were called to 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Friday, for a report of a gunshot that went into the home.

A woman told police she was sitting on a couch in the living room when a bullet came into the home.

Police say it entered through a window frame and lodge into a wall.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police canvassed the area, but as of right now, no arrests have been made.

