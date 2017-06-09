It was a night "Under the Sea" at the Second Annual Barber Prom.

Nearly 200 adults came out, dressed up, and danced the night away.

It's the Barber National Institute's ESO adult prom for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Around ten sponsors helped out with the prom, including dress donations, tuxes, and flower corsages.

More donations led to an even bigger event for the guests.

"They love getting dressed up. They love having a night where it's just they get to do their hair, they get to get dressed up, the guys get to wear their tuxedos, but it has been great to see how they just shine throughout the night," said Jaclyn Zacherl, ESO Coordinator at the Barber National Institute.

For more information, https://www.barberinstitute.org/

