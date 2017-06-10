EMTA Bus Schedule Changes Start Saturday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

EMTA Bus Schedule Changes Start Saturday

Posted: Updated:

EMTA bus riders will see some schedule and route changes starting Saturday, June 10.

The following adjustments have been made:

  • Route 3 - Peach Street: Sunday time adjustments
  • Route 11 - Harborcreek: Minor time adjustments
  • Route 12 - Albion: Minor time adjustments
  • Route 16 - North East: Entire schedule revised
  • Route 31 - Frontier: Sunday time adjustments
  • Route 105 - Corry Loop: School route discontinued. Entire schedule revised.
  • Route 229 - Fairview: Time adjustments to match employer shift times.

Schedule adjustments are made based on passenger counts by stop and time, as well as feedback from drivers and riders, according to EMTA.

You can see the updated schedules here or call EMTA customer service at 814-452-3515.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com