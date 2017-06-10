EMTA Bus Schedule Changes Start Saturday

EMTA bus riders will see some schedule and route changes starting Saturday, June 10.

The following adjustments have been made:

Route 3 - Peach Street: Sunday time adjustments

Route 11 - Harborcreek: Minor time adjustments

Route 12 - Albion: Minor time adjustments

Route 16 - North East: Entire schedule revised

Route 31 - Frontier: Sunday time adjustments

Route 105 - Corry Loop: School route discontinued. Entire schedule revised.

Route 229 - Fairview: Time adjustments to match employer shift times.

Schedule adjustments are made based on passenger counts by stop and time, as well as feedback from drivers and riders, according to EMTA.

You can see the updated schedules here or call EMTA customer service at 814-452-3515.