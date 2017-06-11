Coast Guard Continuing Search for Missing Woman in Lake Erie

A beautiful day for the beach and boating changed in an instant Sunday afternoon, when a husband contacted the U.S. Coast Guard station in Erie, to say that his wife had fallen off a boat, and was missing in Lake Erie.

That set in motion a massive search effort from the beaches of Presque Isle State Park, to three miles out into the lake. They called every water rescue resource from Lake City, to North East to help.

The search brought out jet skis, fire department rescue boats, and even divers from the Sheriff's Department scuba team who staged on Beach 9, and sent teams out in shifts to search. They didn't have a clear picture though, of where to search. BMC Dan Heitzer, the officer in charge at the Erie Coast Guard station, said the call came in at 2:00 p.m. "The Coast Guard received a call from a boater about a woman that had fallen overboard, and is missing," said Heitzer. "We're hoping we are able to find her quickly, we're throwing everything we have at this, any local folks with knowledge about her whereabouts are encouraged to call the Coast Guard or your local police and let us know. If if was your family member that was in the water you'd want everybody responding, that's why we have every one," he added.

The local boater told the Coast Guard his wife wasn't feeling well, went to the back of the boat, and when he turned around a short time later, she was gone. One dispatcher indicated the woman may have fallen in near the NOAA weather buoy. Soon Coast Guard air assets joined the search, including a fixed wing aircraft and a helicopter out of Detroit.

The only description give out is that the missing woman is 52-years-old, about 5'4" tall, and was wearing a floral Hawaiian print swimsuit. Other rescue crews called off their search efforts before dusk. The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to run their search patterns along the shore line into the night. They confirmed that the woman is still missing. If you have any information that can help in the search, contact them at 814-838-2098.