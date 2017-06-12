Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Warren County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Warren County

Posted: Updated:

An investigation is underway after a deadly motorcycle crash in Warren County.

It happened Sunday night on Route 6, West of Mead Run Road in Brokenstraw Township.

Warren Police say it happened as a truck was making a left turn into a local business. That's when the truck and a motorcycle collided.

The 42-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not yet releasing his name.

The condition of the 33-year-old female driver of the truck, and her two passengers are not known at this time.

