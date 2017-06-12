Search suspended for missing woman in Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast guard has suspended the search for the missing woman who fell off a boat and into Lake Erie waters Sunday.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard in Erie tells Erie News Now Captain Joe Dufresne out of Buffalo, N.Y. issued a statement this evening, saying the search will not resume tomorrow.

Dufresne says crews members conducted a 30-hour search covering well over 100 miles, but they were unable to locate the woman.

The search was suspended tonight at 5:45p.m.

Sunday around 1:40 p.m., the Coast Guard received a call from a local boater that his wife was feeling seasick, and went to the back of the boat. The man looked back a short time later, and she was no longer on the 52 foot boat.

A massive search ensued, and the Coast Guard continues to look for the woman.

She’s described at 5’4” and wearing a Hawaiian flower printed bathing suit.

Coast Guard Officer in Charge Chief Dan Heitzer says they’re not releasing her name until the family is completely notified. He does tell Erie News Now the Coast Guard is in complete communication with the family, and they continue to aide in the search.

Chief Heitzer says they’ll continue to search as necessary.

"I don't have any information if she was or was not wearing a life jacket...Right now, we're kind of taking this on a case by case basis. And as the situation continues, we'll continue to react,” he says.

The Coast Guard is searching by air and surface, they still have a small local search team, too.