Remediation of Fire-Damaged High School Moves Forward

Remediation of the fire-damaged Central-Tech High School building is now moving forward.

The district hired the company BMS CAT last week, to conduct all of the remediation work.

Since last Thursday, crews have been working around the clock to clear debris out of the school, which will now be known as Erie High School.

On Tuesday, incoming superintendent Brian Polito gave Erie News Now a look inside of the "A" wing, which suffered smoke and water damage.

The May 26 fire broke out in the school's horticulture lab and caused extensive damage to the school's "C" wing. The rest of the school suffered smoke and water damage.

BMS CAT currently has two shifts of 80 employees, working night and day on the clean-up.

The work is expected to be completed by July 15.

"We're right on track for that,” said Polito. “They've given us all indication that we will be able to have the building by July 15 and again move ahead with the ServErie project, which is really important to have this building ready for students in the fall."

Polito says the district is still trying to determine the exact cost of the damages, but besides the $25,000 deductible, insurance money will pay for the remediation work.