State Police Take Active Role in Case of Woman Reported Missing in Lake Erie After Falling From a Fishing Boat

Pennsylvania State Police have issued search warrants as they are called in to assist in the case of a woman missing in Lake erie, after her husband reported she fell off a boat Sunday afternoon. She is identified as 51-year-old Karen LeClair of Albion. Her husband 48-year-old Christopher Leclair says it was the commercial fishing vessel he operates, the "Doris M." that she fell from.

According to Sgt. Brook Tolbert of the PA Fish and Boat Commission, Mrs. Leclair, a partner with her husband in a commercial fishing enterprise called, Lake Erie Fishing was not wearing a life vest. "Mr. Leclair indicated that she was not wearing a life vest, there were plenty of life vests on board the vessel at the time, but she was not wearing it and she's not required to wear it," Tolbert said. We met with Mr. Leclair on his boat, inventoried his safety equipment making sure everything was in proper order, making sure all the safety equipment was on board that was necessary, and it was, everything was in good working order,"he added.

As of Monday afternoon, the PA Fish and Boat Commission asked PA State Police to assist in the case, because of the resources they can bring to the investigation. They issued search warrants for the commercial fishing boat, and for data on both Mr. and Mrs. Leclair's cell phones, including phone logs, images saved, dates and times of messages, deleted messages and GPS data. The affidavit of probable cause for the search warrants revealed deleted text messages from another woman who was also interviewed in the case.

State Police are also seeking surveillance video from the Erie Port Authority, to try and confirm the timeline of when the fishing boat went out. At this point they call the case tragic, not suspicious. Lt. Wayne Kline, Commander of the Criminal Investigation Unit said, "We haven't determined anything to be suspicious in nature, we're just being thorough, and we want to rule out everything and really attempt to find Mrs, Leclair."