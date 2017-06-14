NEW INFORMATION: Surveillance Video Helps Police Charge Husband in Wife's Murder

Christopher Leclair told the U.S. Coast Guard his wife had fallen off this commercial fishing vessel on Lake Erie Sunday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against the husband of an Albion woman who went missing in Lake Erie over the weekend.

Christopher Leclair, 48, has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of his wife, Karen, 51, according to court documents.

Christopher Leclair reported Karen missing around 1:41 p.m. Sunday. He told the U.S. Coast Guard she had fallen off their commercial fishing vessel Doris-M. The boat was approximately three miles off the Erie coast, investigators said.

After a 30 hour search, the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for Karen Leclair.

A big break in the case came from surveillance video from the Erie Port Authority, State Police said. It show Christopher Leclair and his wife leaving their boat slip at the East Basin docks around 12:43 p.m. Saturday. The same video captures Christopher Leclair returning alone at 4:39 p.m.and docking away from his assigned slip. The video also shows Christopher Leclair returning to the dock alone on Sunday and departing from the East Basin around noon. He made the call that his wife had fallen overboard about an hour and 45 minutes later, investigators said.

During an interview with detectives, Christopher Leclair admitted to having an affair with another woman, according to State Police. They also discovered that Christopher Leclair had deleted all text messages between him and the other woman. When questioned by police, the other woman said Leclair spent the night at her house Saturday and the two discussed moving in together. It was also determined that Leclair drove her to a probation appointment Monday morning. Police said her interview is a "complete contradiction" to the timeline Christopher Leclair provided.

