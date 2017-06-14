Junior League Teams Up with Erie Philharmonic to Support Music Outreach

The Erie Philharmonic has renewed its partnership with the Junior League of Erie to support the orchestra's education and outreach programs.

The president of the Junior League Wednesday presented $7,500 to the Philharmonic.

The money will be used to match the funds needed for a $15,000 grant.

It will help support the orchestra's long-term residency program at the St. Benedict Center.

Kids get to learn about the wonders of music from a professional, as well as a group of musicians.

"It's such a big part of our mission to make sure we're introducing great music and introducing our musicians to people in the community, particularly young children," said Daniel Meyer, the music director for the Erie Philharmonic. "If we can get them inspired and excited about the music making and perhaps singing or playing in their school band or school orchestra, we know we are one step ahead in getting people excited about the wonderful music that we make."

The Junior League has made a three-year commitment to the residency program, which was launched last fall.