Cameras Give Police Big Break in Murder Case

Police are saying they got their big break from cameras located just feet from LeClair’s boat.

The cameras that you see along the bayfront are actually property of the Erie port authority. They were installed in the fall of 2016 and only completed a few months ago in early spring. The 25 cameras, spanning from the East Avenue Boat Launch to Perry’s Landing, were made possible because of a federal grant. The cameras are extremely high tech and actually contain 9 different angles inside each globe. This gives the Erie Port Authority a 360 degree view from each camera.

Brenda Sandberg, of the Erie Port Authority says, they do not currently have anyone that monitors all of these cameras live, but they do record footage for up to 30 days and are working to give law enforcement agencies the ability to log into them in real time.

State police say they saw multiple angles of Christopher LeClair and his wife leaving the dock on their boat Saturday afternoon but only Christopher returning 4 hours later. He then waited a full day before reporting that she fell off Sunday afternoon.

The Erie Port Authority is pleased that their new camera system could assist in this crime.

