The Sight Center of Northwest Pa Raises Awareness to its Mission

Erie, Pennsylvania is one of the blindest communities in the country.



And a non-profit, dedicated to helping the blind and visually impaired in our area, hosted a luncheon Thursday, to raise awareness about its mission.

The Sight Center of Northwest PA offers a variety of services for Erie's youth, to the elderly in our community.

Thursday was their annual meeting, opened to the public for the first time, at the Ambassador Conference Center.

They host lots of events throughout the year, and offer many services, that they'd like the community to learn more about.

Next year is their 80th anniversary, and they want to spread the word about what they do, "It's hard to lose your vision, it's really hard, this is a visual world and it does not adapt well for those who are losing their vision or who are blind. So what we do at the sight center is teach people to adapt to the visual world," said Linda Hackshaw Executive Director the Sight Center.



Erie News Now Mike Ruzzi was also named to The Sight Center's board of directors Thursday. To learn more about The Sight Center, visit www.sightcenternwpa.org