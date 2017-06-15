State Police Review Boat's GPS in Homicide Investigation

Investigators hope that a GPS will help them track down the missing Albion woman, who disappeared in Lake Erie.

Karen Leclair, 51, has been missing since Sunday. Investigators have since charged her husband Christopher Leclair, 48, with criminal homicide in connection to her disappearance.

The investigation has centered around surveillance video, which captured the couple boarding and leaving on their fishing vessel the Doris M. around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. According to police, the video then the captures Mr. Leclair returning three hours later, alone.

Police say Mr. Leclair took the boat out alone on Sunday, and reported his wife missing.

Investigators have since charged Mr. Leclair with homicide, even though Mrs. Leclair has not been found.

PA State Police recovered a GPS from the Doris M. fishing vessel, which they hope will help them with their investigation.