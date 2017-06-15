Edinboro Man Arrested with Guns at Trump Hotel Back in Custody After Facebook Posts

The Edinboro man who was charged for bringing guns and ammunition to Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. is back in custody because of recent posts he made on Facebook.

A judge ordered Bryan Moles, 43, to stay out of D.C. and to not use drugs, but his Facebook posts Thursday showed him in Washington and appearing to smoke marijuana.

Federal prosecutors filed Thursday to revoke his release.

Other posts include "disturbing images" of newspaper headlines about the shooting at Congressional baseball practice Wednesday.

"The newspapers were placed in the photographs next to a non-descript black bag with unknown contents," the filing said.

The postings also show an online reservation at the Washington Hilton, pictures of an Exxon station in D.C., references to pot and a picture of Moles smoking something.

Another photograph encouraged his Facebook friends to watch Fox News this afternoon for exciting updates, "apparently referring to the possibility that the defendant will be incarcerated," according to the court documents.

Another photograph references the Pearl Jam song "Jeremy." In the music video, a man kills himself with a gun.

Moles was released on the condition that he get a mental health evaluation while living with a friend in Georgia. The friend took back the offer because he felt he could not be responsible for Moles "in light of the defendant’s mental state and drug use," according to the filing.

Moles' friends and family believe he needs to be arrested, so he can undergo the court-ordered mental health services, court documents said.

Moles was charged June 1 with two federal crimes - unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful transportation of a firearm across state lines.

He was arrested during the early morning hours of May 31 shortly after checking into the hotel after Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C. received a tip from Pennsylvania State Police that Moles was traveling to the area to get close to Donald Trump.

Moles asked a parking valet to keep his vehicle secure because it contained two guns, hotel staff told investigators.

Inside a case in the passenger compartment of the car, police found a Bushmaster AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and two 30-round high-capacity magazines with ammunition.

A Glock 23 semi-automatic pistol was also discovered in an unlocked glove compartment during a search of the car. It was loaded with six rounds of .40 caliber ammunition with one round in the chamber.

Moles previously worked as a physician. He had been placed on administrative leave some time before the arrest at the hotel, according to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center system. Moles also worked at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie until 2013, a spokesperson told Erie News Now.

