GE Transportation confirms layoffs for salaried employees - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

GE Transportation confirms layoffs for salaried employees

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

General Electric Transportation is expected to announce more layoffs at the Erie-area plant in the near future.

The company will begin reducing the number of salaried employees, according to Catherine Heiman, Senior Global Communications Leader, told Erie News Now Thursday evening. Heiman declined to confirm a total numbers of employees whose jobs could be eliminated.

A separate source tells us that number is 380.

The cuts are expected to come within the next 30 days.

Officials say a slowdown in work has triggered the reduction.

Right now, it's estimated that GE has 1,400 salaried workers at the Lawrence Park plant, with nearly 3,000 altogether when including hourly employees.

These cuts come nearly 18 months after the company began eliminating 1,500 jobs.

