Costs Soar in 30 Hour Coast Guard Search

The U.S. Coast Guard station in buffalo released some early numbers this morning detailing just how much the 30 hour search for Karen LeClair cost.

The Coast Guard called in two C-130 airplanes, which cost around $20,000 per hour to operate. The aircraft searched the area for four hours each, costing $160,000.

Multiple helicopters were also used as well. These choppers came from Detroit and cost the Coast Guard around $11,000 per hour. They searched for 18 hours and racked up a bill of $396,000.

Erie also used two patrol boats adding another $117,000 bringing the grand total up to $673,000.

When you add in man power, that brings the total to over $750,000.

The Coast Guard says they only compile these expense reports when foul play is suspected. If it were to be a true accident, these funds would never be sought. The Coast Guard added that the money could be reimbursed if a judge sees fit.

