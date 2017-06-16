REAL ID Enforcement Extension Granted for Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians who will be visiting federal facilities will not experience any immediate access issues because of the REAL ID law.

The Department of Homeland Security recently granted an enforcement extension for the state through October 10, 2017.

Preliminary work to make Pennsylvania identification cards and drivers licenses compliant has started, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT estimate residents will be able to request REAL ID products in 2019, ahead of the Department of Homeland Security's October 1, 2020 deadline.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation May 26 to repeal the REAL ID non-participation legislation, so the state can provide REAL ID compliant drivers license and identification cards.