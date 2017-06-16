Police File for Search Warrants in Leclair Homicide Case

Tomorrow will be one week since Karen Leclair left the Erie Bayfront on the family's commercial fishing boat. She has not been seen since. Her husband remains in jail, charged with her murder, and police are using search warrants in hopes to, someday, find her body. Police say Christopher Leclair, 48, has not been cooperating in the effort to locate his wife's body. So, investigators are doing all they can, through the courts, to find her body and identify it.





As Erie News Now reported yesterday, a search warrant was obtained to seize a GPS system from the fishing boat, called the Doris-M. Investigators hope to use information from that system to pinpoint the route the boat took on Saturday. The information has not yet been obtained, according to Pennsylvania State Police Information Officer Cindy Owens.



police have security camera video showing Christopher Leclair, and his wife, leaving the the docks near Dobbins Landing on Saturday afternoon, and Mr. Leclair returning alone later that day. Video also shows Christopher Leclair leaving the docks Sunday by himself. That's the day when he claimed his wife accidentally fell overboard.



Police also issued a search warrant for the Leclair's house. According to Trooper Owens, investigators gathered some of Karen Leclair's personal items to get DNA samples which would be used to identify her body, when it is recovered. Yet another warrant was filed, according to Trooper Owens. That warrant was used to obtain financial records from the house, including bank statements and insurance policies.

Christopher Leclair remains in the Erie County Prison without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.



