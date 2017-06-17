Bay Swim Ends, Swimmer Raises Money for Autism

After a decade, today was the last ever Bay Swim. What started as a way to promote that the Presque Isle Bay as a clean and swimmable place, grew as a popular fitness feat for all ages. On this final year, one swimmer was raising funds for a worthy cause.

Twenty-six year old Dustin Nesbitt swam his way one mile across the bay of Lake Erie.

"Well I'm a good swimmer, and I've been born a fish since I was a baby,” he says.

This self-proclaimed fish also has autism. He’s been training for the swim since September, and is using it to raise money for a number of causes.

"Autism Society and WCTL. And 10% goes to my church...because I'm a difference maker,” Dustin explains.

His coach Mary Kaliszak couldn’t be more proud to see Dustin make the swim.

"We were laughing and talking and singing. Huh? We were singing, "Just keep swimming, just keep swimming." It was super fun, it was the best swim I've ever had,” Mary says.

Unfortunately, it’s the last time Dustin and Mary will get the chance to do the Bay Swim.

"The first one went so well that everyone said let's do another, and then let's do another. So, it's a decade today of celebrating a swimmable bay...we decided after a decade of extremely good luck, we would have a happy ending,” says Michelee Curtze, co-director of the swim.

If Mary and Dustin could do the swim all over again, they would.

"I wish it wasn't over. When we got close to the ladders I said, "Come on Dustin, let's not do it, let's not get out,”" says Mary.

As for the Bay Swim organizers, they’re just happy how the swim went for the last ten years.

"Oh, it's so bittersweet. Me personally, I would have gone on forever, as long as I was breathing air...We're just the most grateful people in the world to have been able to do this,” says Michelee.

However, Dustin is continuing his efforts. You can help his GoFundMe campaign my clicking here.