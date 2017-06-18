TV News Journalist Hyle Richmond Dies - Spent Most of His Career at WICU12

Hyle Richmond, a force in Erie television news for decades has died. According to his obituary, he died at age 90 following a brief illness.

Hyle was a no-nonsense news reporter and anchor, best known for covering the Erie County Courthouse and City Hall beats. After serving in Japan in World War two, and supervising prisoners after the war he returned to the states. He attended Triple Cities College, now SUNY Binghamton and completed his Bachelor's degree at Syracuse University.

Although Hyle got his start in radio in Buffalo, New York, he spent the bulk of his career at WICU 12 in Erie. Hired in 1957, he was a pioneer in the local TV news industry, shooting and editing his own film in the early days, and adapting as television moved from film into the video era. He typically spent the bulk of his day reporting from the field, and finished it on the news anchor desk with the legendary team of Ned McGrath, Shirley Ramsey, Bill Knupp and Vance McBryde.

If he was onto a controversy in city or county government, you can bet Hyle would ferret out the truth. He regularly reported on crime and the courts as well. With his distinctive husky voice and delivery, he also commanded viewers in live from the WICU 12 studio on election nights.

Hyle set a good example for new reporters and photographers with his work ethic. Colleagues and sources alike called him by the nickname of Daddio...a nickname he liked to call others as well.

Hyle Richmond spent his later years in Arizona. He died in Omaha, Nebraska where he was living near family after his wife Caliope passed away. A family memorial is planned for later this summer, followed by interment in Erie.