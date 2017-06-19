Glenwood Pet Hospital: Giving You the Business

Glenwood Pet Hospital has offered a full scope of services for local pets since it opened in 1952.

Just this year, the hospital moved to a new facility, with more room, and a lot more parking.

The seven veterinarians and 27 other employees deal with thousands of pets every year. About 99% of the patients are dogs and cats.

Veterinarian Dan Pierce said, "We're probably seeing close to 25,000 individual pets or appointments through the year. Obviously we see some pets more than once."

Glenwood provides all sorts of services from regular checkups to surgery.

The veterinarians who own the practice say providing a wide array of services in a professional, friendly manner has been Glenwood's key to success for the past 65 years.

Pierce said, "I think it really comes down to us treating our patients right. The key is you take care of people and everything will take care of itself."

The staff is now taking care of pets in a brand new complex off West 38th Street in Millcreek, with plenty of room for staff and employees.

It replaces the cramped old 1950's era building on Peach Street.

Pierce said, "We are very excited to have more space . We have 12 exam rooms here compared to 5 at the old facility."