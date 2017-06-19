Camp Cadet Underway

The state police stress discipline and teamwork.

So it is no surprise that a summer camp run by troopers will follow those same guidelines.

And Camp Cadet sure does.

The annual week long camp is now underway on the campus of Allegheny College in Meadville.

Eighty-nine boys and girls ages 12-15 are enrolled.

And today they were learning to march with state police instructors shouting directions and giving them encouragement.

During the week, the campers also learn plenty about law enforcement and of course there is some time for fun.

But the emphasis is on working hard as a unit to develop character.

Camp Director Trooper Michelle McGee said, "We want to challenge them. We want to instill discipline. We want them to understand they are going to be pushed during this week and learn that, and hopefully take that with them."

Many past Camp Cadet graduates have gone on to have successful careers in law enforcement, the military and many other fields.