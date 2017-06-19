Camp Cadet Underway - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Camp Cadet Underway

Posted: Updated:
Camp Cadet Camp Cadet

The state police stress discipline and teamwork.

So it is no surprise that a summer camp run by troopers will follow those same guidelines.

And Camp Cadet sure does.

The annual week long camp is now underway on the campus of Allegheny College in Meadville.

Eighty-nine boys and girls ages 12-15 are enrolled.

And today they were learning to march with state police instructors shouting directions and giving them encouragement.

During the week, the campers also learn plenty about law enforcement and of course there is some time for fun.

But the emphasis is on working hard as a unit to develop character.

Camp Director Trooper Michelle McGee said, "We want to challenge them. We want to instill discipline. We want them to understand they are going to be pushed during this week and learn that, and hopefully take that with them."

Many past Camp Cadet graduates have gone on to have successful careers in law enforcement, the military and many other fields.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com