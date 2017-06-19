UPDATE: Police search for suspects in Erie shooting

Erie Police are still piecing together Monday afternoon's shooting on the city's east side. But they are still searching for the suspect tonight.

It happened just after 4p.m. in the lower-level residence at 650 E. 24th St., Erie. Police arrived to find one man shot in the jaw. He was rushed to Saint Vincent Hospital.

Two other victims at the scene were driven to Saint Vincent Hospital by friends; one of them was transported to UPMC Hamot. Police are calling all three "serious" and possibly "critical" injuries, including another victim with a head injury; the injury to the third person has not unknown, according to police.

Erie Police say the shooting happened outside of the home, possibly in a nearby car. They recovered several shell casings at the scene, and spent nearly four combing the property for evidence. No word on if the victims fired back.

Police are still searching for any suspects, and they do not have anyone in custody.