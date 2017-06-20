Crews Quickly Extinguish GE Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crews Quickly Extinguish GE Fire

Posted:
ERIE, Pa. -

Fire crews went out to battle a structure fire at General Electric.

The calls went out for smoke and fire at the location just before 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

There are no reports of anybody inside or injured as of now.

Multiple crews reported to the scene at 2901 E Lake Rd, and were able to get the fire under control and out relatively quickly.

The cause of the fire, or how much damage was caused in the fire is under investigation.

Erie News Now will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

