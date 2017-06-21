Coroner Identifies Teenager Killed in East Erie Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Coroner Identifies Teenager Killed in East Erie Shooting

Posted: Updated:

The Erie County Coroner has released the identity of the teenager who was killed by gunfire in an east Erie shooting.

The victim is identified as 19-year-old Tyrique Tate.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Tate died from a gunshot wound to the head.  The coroner has ruled Tate’s death a homicide.

The violent situation happened on Monday afternoon, in the area of East 24th and Reed Streets.

A total of three people were wounded.

Along with Tate, another 18-year-old man was also shot in the head.  He remains in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face.  He's also still in the hospital.

Investigators say the Tate was one of four people inside of a car, when gunfire erupted.

Police say the 16-year-old boy was leaning into the vehicle, when someone inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and started firing.

Police have not found the murder weapon. 

As of now, no arrests have been made.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com