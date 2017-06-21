Coroner Identifies Teenager Killed in East Erie Shooting

The Erie County Coroner has released the identity of the teenager who was killed by gunfire in an east Erie shooting.

The victim is identified as 19-year-old Tyrique Tate.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Tate died from a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner has ruled Tate’s death a homicide.

The violent situation happened on Monday afternoon, in the area of East 24th and Reed Streets.

A total of three people were wounded.

Along with Tate, another 18-year-old man was also shot in the head. He remains in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face. He's also still in the hospital.

Investigators say the Tate was one of four people inside of a car, when gunfire erupted.

Police say the 16-year-old boy was leaning into the vehicle, when someone inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and started firing.

Police have not found the murder weapon.

As of now, no arrests have been made.