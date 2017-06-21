Tackling Cyber Attacks

26 business and government representatives from across the country, and Canada, are at Mercyhurst University for a workshop with the National Cyber Forensic Training Alliance.

"Doing investigations and intelligence out of the dark web or the rest of the web. Doing basic defensive measures for cyber security, and learning the difference between cyber crime, cyber enabled crime," said Bill Welch, an Instructor at Mercyhurst University.

Welch explains cyber security is ever-changing.

Steve Mancini, the Chief Technical Officer for the NCFTA agrees, he compares it to a cat-and-mouse game.

"As technology, as user-capability improves, then what happens is so does the average series of skill sets. So you're kind of going back with this cat and mouse, every time you make it easier for consumers to do something, you make it easier for the bad guys to basically rip them off," said Mancini.

These bad guys are winning, costing billions and billions of dollars worldwide. The increase in threats has created a growing demand, for professionals trained in cyber security intelligence.

Mancini wants those in attendance to be aware how easily they're businesses could become a victim because if you have an online presence, you're vulnerable.

"How do you get out there safely, anonymously, and go and identify who's doing it, where's it located, how are they doing it, what are they talking about, am I going to be next? And just walk away, understand how to do that, where to go, where to begin," said Mancini.

Elena Steinke is a security professional in the D.C. metropolitan area, she's here learning for the organization she works for, to bring the knowledge skill set back to her co-workers. Knowledge she said, she is lacking.

"I want to be able to look a little bit forward into making security better. I also don't want to be as dependent and be able to find out what I'm looking for," said Steinke.

She believes already she is learning what she came to learn. The conference concludes Thursday.