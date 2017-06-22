Helicopter Used Wednesday in Search for Karen Leclair

Investigators Wednesday used a helicopter to search for Karen Leclair, Pennsylvania State Police have told Erie News Now.

The woman's husband, Christopher Leclair, reported the 51 year old missing June 11 off the shore of Presque Isle.

He claimed she was feeling ill and fell overboard from their commercial fishing boat the Doris M.

Investigators have since charged him with murder.

Security camera video showed the couple heading out in their boat the day before, and Christopher Leclair returning alone.

State Police are using data from the boat's GPS and the couple's cell phones to better pinpoint the location of her body.

Dive teams from New York state participated in the search last Friday.