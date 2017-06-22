Criminal Homicide Charge Filed in Warren County Fatal Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Criminal Homicide Charge Filed in Warren County Fatal Shooting

Posted: Updated:

A Chandlers Valley man will be charged with criminal homicide in Wednesday's fatal shooting in Warren County.

Pennsylvania State Police filed the single charge against Matthew White, 34, Thursday, according to court records.

Troopers were called to investigate gunfire at a home along Brown Hill Road in Sugar Grove Township just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a 32-year-old woman dead, and White with a gunshot wound.

White was taken to UPMC Hamot.

Investigators have recovered the weapon and are conducting ballistic testing on shell casings found at the scene.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com