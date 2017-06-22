Criminal Homicide Charge Filed in Warren County Fatal Shooting

A Chandlers Valley man will be charged with criminal homicide in Wednesday's fatal shooting in Warren County.

Pennsylvania State Police filed the single charge against Matthew White, 34, Thursday, according to court records.

Troopers were called to investigate gunfire at a home along Brown Hill Road in Sugar Grove Township just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a 32-year-old woman dead, and White with a gunshot wound.

White was taken to UPMC Hamot.

Investigators have recovered the weapon and are conducting ballistic testing on shell casings found at the scene.