Warren County Woman Killed Found in Car, Children Inside Home Heard Gunfire

A Chandlers Valley man fatally shot his wife outside their Warren County home Wednesday before shooting himself, all while their kids were inside their home, Pennsylvania State Police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Investigators filed a single charge of criminal homicide against Matthew White, 34, Thursday, according to court records.

Troopers were dispatched to investigate a 911 hang up call at 5390 Brown Hill Road in Sugar Grove Township just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arriving, Jessica White, 32, was found in the driver's front seat of a car with what appeared to be numerous gunshot wounds to her torso, investigators said.

Matthew White was found semi-conscious in the front passenger seat, eventually got out of the vehicle and collapsed from a suspected gunshot wound to the chest area, State Police said.

Matthew White received medical treatment at the scene and was flown to UPMC Hamot. Jessica White also received emergency treatment, but she was pronounced dead at Warren General Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and leg area.

Troopers interviewed the children inside the home, where both Matthew and Jessica White lived.

"Dad gave us kids a kiss and told us he loved us and was crying," the oldest child said.

Matthew White then reportedly announced their mother was home and immediately went outside, the child told State Police.

The same child said he heard numerous popping sounds, looked outside, and saw his mother leaning on the steering wheel in the car and his father with red marks on his hands, the criminal complaint said.

At the scene, troopers recovered numerous .40 caliber shell casings near the driver's side door of the vehicle, which was parked near their home. A Hi-point .40 caliber pistol, which was registered to Matthew White, was found near the residence next to a pool of blood, State Police said. A blood trail ran from the pool of blood to the passenger door of the vehicle, according to investigators.

Matthew White remained at UPMC Hamot, as of Friday morning.

Family has set up a GoFundMe to cover Jessica White's funeral expenses here.