'Textalyzer' Could Show Police If Driver Was Texting While Driving

What if police officers had a breathalyzer-like device that showed if you were texting while driving?

Lawmakers across The country are pushing what is called a 'textalyzer' to help police tackle texting while driving, which is often hard to prove.

"There is different things you have to prove in court to make sure that person is found guilty if you do cite them. You have to determine that person was actually sending a text message when they weren't allowed to," said Trooper Cindy Owens, the Public Information Officer for Erie State Police, Troop E- Erie.

State Trooper Cindy Owens said she doesn't expect to see it among the state police anytime soon, saying lawmakers first need to tackle privacy laws.

As the laws stand right now, texting while driving is illegal in Pennsylvania, but for police to cite those breaking the law, it has to be proven.

For accidents caused by texting while driving, a warrant or consent is still needed to access the device.

"Just like with a DUI, you have to have consent or a search warrant to give blood, it would be the same thing, you would have to have consent or search warrants to go into that device," said Trooper Owens.

The textalyzer is about the size of an iPad, and a cord would plug the phone or device into the textalyzer. It would then show if and when you sent a text, made a call, or even used an app.

Local drivers were torn on if officers should have this power. Karen Fiat of Guys Mills says she would be fine with it.

"Absolutely, because I have no problems checking my license or what I have in the car or anything else," said Fiat.

Gary Catalano of Meadville disagrees, he feels it is a violation of privacy.

"No, I don't think I would be comfortable with that... because I think what I have on my phone is private information and if I told them I wasn't texting, I think they should take that as my word," he said.