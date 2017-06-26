Court-Appointed Attorney Meets with Man Charged in Wife's Murder - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Court-Appointed Attorney Meets with Man Charged in Wife's Murder

Christopher Leclair Christopher Leclair
Karen Leclair Karen Leclair

Monday's preliminary hearing was postponed for Christopher Leclair, the Albion area man who is accused of murdering his wife, Karen Leclair, then reporting her missing in Lake Erie a day later.

Bruce Sandmeyer, Leclair's court-appointed attorney, requested the continuance. He told Erie News Now information in the case is incomplete at this time.

The hearing has been pushed back to July 31.

Karen Leclair, 51, is still missing, presumably in Lake Erie.

Security camera video from the Port Authority showed her going out with her husband on their commercial fishing boat. It also showed him returning alone several hours later.

Attorney Sandmeyer said he spent time with the defendant today.

They made plans to hire an investigator and evaluated what experts they will need to mount a defense.

