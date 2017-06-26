Man Sentenced to Probation for Role in Erie Robbery - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Sentenced to Probation for Role in Erie Robbery

The getaway driver in a robbery last fall Monday faced a judge for sentencing.

Tyvonn Green, 20, received two years probation for a charge of receiving stolen property.

He admitted to driving the vehicle involved in the robbery, investigators said. It was later found on Glendale Avenue on Erie's east side.

Richard Ricks, 24, walked into Gary's Variety Store on Buffalo Road and demanded money during the November robbery, according to police.

Inside the vehicle, officers said they found black clothing and a mask that Ricks used in the crime.

Ricks will be sentenced in August.

