Champion karate instructor now fights fourteenth cancer diagnosis

Mikki Bort converted her garage in Albion into a martial arts studio in 2001.

"The classes have been great, the instructors have been knowledgeable," said Matt Smith, who, with his 10-year-old son, Jarek, is taking a self-defense class at Bort's E. Pearl St. studio.

Accolades of her successful career inside the dojo line the walls. But seven years later, she began a new fight that forced her outside the dojo when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"It metastasized into my brain and it turned into stage 4, and I've been battling that since 2008," said Bort, who moved the studio from Conneaut, Ohio and Girard to Albion.

And now, Bort, 45, is undergoing experimental treatments to rid the cancer developing in her lungs and lymph nodes. This is her fourteenth diagnosis.

"If you would've come here and asked me these questions a month ago, I wouldn't be able to talk to you and you wouldn't be able to understand the words coming out of my mouth," said Bort.

But Mikki's non-profit foundation and martial arts program continues on, thanks to the help of instructors she's met along the way. Some, like Sensei George Lillie, come from nearby Ashtabula County to teach a self-defense class Monday night.

"She's a trooper," said Lillie, who recalls meeting Bort when she began taking classes as a teenager. "She's here, she's here all the time, as many times as she can."

These classes are meant to teach not only physical strength, but also mental strength. And, in some cases, inspiration. Just ask Mikki's nine-year-old son, Roman.

"I always say I'm bored of karate sometimes, and then my mom says 'you can always (sic) be done when you're a black belt'," said Roman.

That determination and what keeps young Roman on the mat; and is what keeps Mikki fighting to get on there, once again, especially with the help of some friends.