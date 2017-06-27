Erie County Council Votes to Sponsor Community College

Erie County Council voted to pass a resolution to sponsor a community college and submit the plan to the State Board of Education for approval during a special meeting Tuesday.

The resolution passed 4-2. Council members Jay Breneman, Kathy Fatica, Andre Horton and Fiore Leone voted in favor of the community college. Ed DiMattio and Carol Loll voted against it. Dr. Kyle Foust abstained from the vote.

Council also voted 5-1 to pass a resolution that would prohibit the employment of elected county officials and their families at the proposed community college. Andre Horton voted against it, and Dr. Kyle Foust abstained.

Results from a study released in May showed strong community support for a community college in Erie County and identified possible course offerings and locations for the campus. You can read the findings here.

Gaming revenue that is currently being used to pay for the airport runway extension project and renovations to Erie Insurance Arena will be used to fund the community college. It is expected to prevent a tax increase for county residents for at least the next five years.

The Erie Community Foundation announced Monday it has committed $100,000 toward the community college to help push the project over the finish line in Harrisburg. The money will be used to work with the legislature and Department of Education.

Grant makers have already promised $3.7 million in funding.

The Erie County Executive hosted a series of five public meetings around the county over the past two weeks to answer questions about the proposed community college.