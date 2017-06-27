Erie Man Serving Life Sentence for Murder Gets More Jail Time

An Erie man who was already convicted of killing his wife was sentenced to even more jail time Tuesday.

Billy Ray Gordon, 58, pleaded no contest to robbing a bank and a credit union and trying to rob another bank.

Judge Stephanie Domitrovich sentenced him to spend an additional 4 to 10 years in state prison.

That's in addition to his life sentence for killing his 51-year-old wife, Linda, last year.

Investigators say he stabbed her 20 times and left her body on the side of East 19th Street.