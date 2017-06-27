Erie Woman Charged After Stabbing Man

An Erie woman is behind bars on charges for stabbing a young man and sending him to the hospital.

Police officers and Emergycare were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just before noon Tuesday for a stabbing victim.

Emergency crews say an 18-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his right back near his spine.

Police charged Nuri Henderson, 20. She is the mother of the victim's child.

Investigators say she used a 5-inch knife to stab him during a fight.

A district judge arraigned Henderson on charges including aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime and sent her to the Erie County Prison on $50,000 bond.