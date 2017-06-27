Man Identified in Fatal Accident in Cussewago Township

Erie News Now has some new information about a fatal afternoon crash in Crawford County.

It happened after 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Gospel Hill Rd. and Fry Rd., in Cussewago township.

According to a police report, a 2005 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Gospel Hill Rd., when the driver lost control on a turn in the road, hit the brakes, leaving skid marks before veering off of the right side of the road.

The side of the vehicle crashed into a tree, and came to a final rest straddling a ditch with the front of the vehicle into a tree.

Driver, Dirk R. Hallett, 57, of McKean was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passenger, Christopher Hardman, 50, sustained injuries and was transported to Meadville Medical Center for treatment.

Neither men were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The area was shut down to traffic, for the evening while investigators recreated the scene.