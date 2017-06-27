Information Wanted on Fallen Vietnam Veterans From NW Pennsylvania

All Americans should know about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C>. It lists all the names of those veterans killed during the Vietnam War. Now, there's an effort underway to match the names with pictures. It's for a education center that scheduled to be built near the wall, and also for a web site that's already up and running.

Thad Plasczynski is the director of the Erie County Veterans Affairs Office. He's made this project a top priority since he accepted the post in August 2016. 61 people from Erie County died during the Vietnam War. Thanks to Plasczynski's efforts, and the efforts of a local genealogist, only two names are left on the list. They are Marine Gunny Sergeant Donald Roy Oswald, of Erie, and Army Specialist 4 William Vandervort, Jr., of Erie.



In Crawford County, Rich Krankota is the Veterans Affairs Director. He's found all but 4 of the 29 people killed in action from Crawford County. They are David Niemann, of Conneautville, William Breeden, of Meadville, Charles Kahler, of Meadville, and Frank Trypus, of Meadville. All served in the Army.



Both Plasczynski, and Krankota can't wait until they can cross off every fallen veterans name with a picture...but they need help from the public. They hope someone knows something about the veterans and would call their offices.

"I feel guardedly optimistic that there is somebody in this community, maybe in one of the neighboring counties, that will know these people or their family. And I'll be able to pick up the trail," says Plasczynski.

Anyone with information on any of the veterans is asked to call the Erie County Veterans Affairs office at (814) 451-6270...or the Crawford County Veterans Affairs Office at (814) 333-7315.