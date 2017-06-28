68 Pennsylvanians Charged for Welfare Fraud in May

68 people, including several from northwestern Pennsylvania, have been charged with welfare fraud for the month of May.

They owe the commonwealth a total of $269,585.68 in restitution, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIG).

The OIG filed third-degree felony charges for fraudulently receiving public assistance in 25 cases. The defendants include:

Teia McRea, 46, of Erie in Erie County, for $6,591 in SNAP fraud and $4,898 in cash assistance fraud.

Melissa Rossi, 40, of Erie in Erie County, for $1,637 in SNAP fraud, $8,059.90 in medical assistance fraud and $1,692 in subsidized day care fraud.

Samantha Bookamer, 33, of Franklin in Venango County, for $7,613 in SNAP fraud.

Linda M. Smith, 47, and Thomas J. Smith, 38, of Tionesta in Forest County, for $2,296 in SNAP fraud, $3,131.52 in medical assistance fraud and $1,104 in LIHEAP fraud.

Maria A. Paulding, 45, of Erie in Erie County, for $4,327 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, they face up to seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

34 people have also been charged for fraudulently receiving public assistance as a misdemeanor of the first degree. They include:

Brandy L. Bishop, 37, of Sharon in Mercer County, for $2,897.50 in cash assistance.

Roy E. Turner, Jr., 26, of Meadville in Crawford County, for $2,378 in SNAP fraud.

Andrea Powell, 32, of Hartstown in Crawford County, for $1,971 in SNAP fraud.

Rebecca A. Nash, 54, of Warren in Warren County, for $2,122.85 in medical assistance fraud.

Todd A. Tirums, 25, of Meadville in Crawford County, for $2,017.59 in medical assistance fraud.

The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a fine of $10,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded, if the defendants are convicted.

People are asked to report suspected fraud by calling the Welfare Fraud Tipline at 1-800-932-0582 or visit www.oig.pa.gov. Tips can be provided anonymously.