Waldameer and Splash Lagoon Ranked in Top 10 Water Parks

Erie is getting some national attention today.

Wednesday, TripAdvisor released the Top 10 Water Parks in the U.S., and two of Erie's water parks made the cut!

Waldameer Park and Water World is ranked 9th on the list, while Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort landed just a little further up the chart at number 7.

The number one water park across the United States is Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Orlando, Florida.

You can see the full list bellow:

Top 10 Water Parks in the U.S.:

1. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – Orlando, Florida

2. Aquatica Orlando – Orlando, Florida

3. Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park – Orlando, Florida

4. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari – Santa Claus, Indiana

5. Water Country USA – Williamsburg, Virginia

6. Noah's Ark Water Park – Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

7. Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort – Erie, Pennsylvania

8. Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks – Wildwood, New Jersey

9. Waldameer Park & Water World – Erie, Pennsylvania

10. Water World – Federal Heights, Colorado