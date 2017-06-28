Serverie Prepares for Big Task to Improve Erie High School

From its new headquarters at 3rd and Parade Streets Serverie, the non-profit community renewal group, is getting ready for its biggest project yet. They are gathering the materials and supplies to give a major face lift to the new Erie High School.

Marcus Atkinson,Serverie Executive Director described the scope of the work. "Serverie will do a lot of things from landscaping to light and heavy cleaning, painting, general beautification of the building, tiles need to be done, the gym's in play as well...lockers, a lot of things that need to be taken care of," Atkinson said.

Through tours with elected officials, the aging condition of the former Central High School was well documented, even before a destructive fire broke out in the C wing of Central at the end of May, making things worse. Serverie Finance Director, Jill Mintsiveris said the community is stepping up to help, but the scope of the project is big, estimated at 150 to 200-thousand-dollars worth of planned work. "We are so blessed that we've had so many businesses step up and make cash contributions already," Mintsiveris said. "We've had businesses make in kind donations, like the sign behind us, the Central sign, is going to be transformed and one of the sign companies is donating that work," Mintsiveris said.

With the size of the four day project July 20 - 23, Serverie needs many hands. "We would love to see 2,000 plus with this effort and we're anticipating as much," Atkinson said. "So if you have any type of inkling that you want to serve, we encourage you to do that we need as many hands as possible this is a much larger school that Lincoln was," Atkinson pointed out.

Teams and individuals should register on line preferably for four hour shifts. And if you are unable to do physical work, you can donate. "Financially any gift will be greatly appreciated and put to very good use," Mintsiveris said, "the paint alone for this project is 90-thousand-dollars.

Even more than dollars and numbers of volunteers, Serverie wants to students to know why the community wants to help. Atkinson said it's because the community is sincerely concerned about their future and that we want them to be their best selves. "We're trying to lay the groundwork for that, that they can let go of everything else that they had to deal with from the fire, to some of the things going on in the streets and focus on education, and hopefully they will see by the work that we're serious when we say we're all in this together and we're right here with them."

You can sign up to help with preliminary work this weekend, register to volunteer for a four hour shift, or make a donation at Serverie.com.