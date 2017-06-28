Fourth of July Fireworks and Festivities

Communities in the greater Erie, Pennsylvania area will light off fireworks, put on parades and host entertainment to celebrate America's Independence Day.

Waldameer Park

Fireworks: Monday, July 3rd at 10 p.m.

Erie Seawolves at UPMC Park

Post-game fireworks: Saturday, July 1st; Sunday, July 2nd; Monday, July 3rd

Erie Maritime Museum

Friends and Family Day: July 4th

Museum will be free and open to the public from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with plenty of fun maritime activities from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Millcreek

Parade: Tuesday, July 4th starting at 9:45 a.m. on West 12th Street

Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4th starting at 10 p.m.

20 minute show set off from the MYAA sports complex - West 15th Street just west of Pittsburgh Avenue

Yorktown Center, West Erie Plaza, Big Lots and Iron Oxygen Fitness plazas will allow people to watch the show from their parking lots.

Lawrence Park

Bike parade for children: Tuesday, July 4th - Starts at 10 a.m. at Lake Cliff Playground and ends in Napier Park

Parade: Tuesday, July 4th at 2 p.m.

Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4th starting at dusk

North East

Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4th at dusk set off from Mercyhurst North East Campus

Albion

Annual Pig Roast: Monday, July 3rd starting at 5 p.m. at Albion Borough Park

Circus Saurus: Monday, July 3rd at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Albion Borough Park

Fireworks: Monday, July 3rd at dusk from Albion Borough Park

Warren

Fireworks: Monday, July 3rd at 10 p.m. in Betts Park

Parade: Tuesday, July 4th at 11 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue

Canadohta Lake

Fireworks: Saturday, July 1st at 10 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, July 2nd)

Franklin

Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4th at dusk in Riverfront Park

Oil City

Kids' events Monday, July 3rd from 5-7 p.m in Justus Park: Cap'n Kid's Pirate Show, Jungle Jerry's Traveling Zoo, super heroes, a stilt walker, Butler's Clowns, face painting, caricaturists, and a giant slingshot. There will also be music from Mostly Brass and Trixx.

Fireworks: 10 p.m. at Justus Park by Pyrotecnico

Findley Lake, New York

Chicken BBQ: Tuesday, July 4th starting at noon at Findley Lake Fire Hall

Boat Parade: Tuesday, July 4th at 1:45 p.m.

Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4th at 10 p.m.

