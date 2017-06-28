Fourth of July Fireworks and Festivities - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fourth of July Fireworks and Festivities

Communities in the greater Erie, Pennsylvania area will light off fireworks, put on parades and host entertainment to celebrate America's Independence Day.

Waldameer Park

  • Fireworks: Monday, July 3rd at 10 p.m.

Erie Seawolves at UPMC Park

  • Post-game fireworks: Saturday, July 1st; Sunday, July 2nd; Monday, July 3rd

Erie Maritime Museum

  • Friends and Family Day: July 4th
  • Museum will be free and open to the public from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with plenty of fun maritime activities from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Millcreek

  • Parade: Tuesday, July 4th starting at 9:45 a.m. on West 12th Street
  • Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4th starting at 10 p.m.
  • 20 minute show set off from the MYAA sports complex - West 15th Street just west of Pittsburgh Avenue
  • Yorktown Center, West Erie Plaza, Big Lots and Iron Oxygen Fitness plazas will allow people to watch the show from their parking lots.
  • More details

Lawrence Park

  • Bike parade for children: Tuesday, July 4th - Starts at 10 a.m. at Lake Cliff Playground and ends in Napier Park
  • Parade: Tuesday, July 4th at 2 p.m.
  • Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4th starting at dusk

North East

  • Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4th at dusk set off from Mercyhurst North East Campus
  • More details

Albion

  • Annual Pig Roast: Monday, July 3rd starting at 5 p.m. at Albion Borough Park
  • Circus Saurus: Monday, July 3rd at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Albion Borough Park
  • Fireworks: Monday, July 3rd at dusk from Albion Borough Park

Warren

  • Fireworks: Monday, July 3rd at 10 p.m. in Betts Park
  • Parade: Tuesday, July 4th at 11 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue
  • Full schedule of events

Canadohta Lake

  • Fireworks: Saturday, July 1st at 10 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, July 2nd)

Franklin

  • Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4th at dusk in Riverfront Park

Oil City

  • Kids' events Monday, July 3rd from 5-7 p.m in Justus Park: Cap'n Kid's Pirate Show, Jungle Jerry's Traveling Zoo, super heroes, a stilt walker, Butler's Clowns, face painting, caricaturists, and a giant slingshot. There will also be music from Mostly Brass and Trixx.
  • Fireworks: 10 p.m. at Justus Park by Pyrotecnico

Findley Lake, New York

  • Chicken BBQ: Tuesday, July 4th starting at noon at Findley Lake Fire Hall
  • Boat Parade: Tuesday, July 4th at 1:45 p.m.
  • Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4th at 10 p.m.

Did we miss any July 4th events? Send us the details.

