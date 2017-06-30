Pictures Found of Local Veterans for Wall of Faces - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pictures Found of Local Veterans for Wall of Faces

Erie News Now has an update on the Wall of Faces story from Tuesday.

Local veterans affairs offices made an appeal for help to match the names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall with pictures.

The Erie County Veterans Affairs Office was having trouble finding pictures for two fallen veterans.

The Crawford County Office could not find pictures of four fallen vets.

The office directors found pictures for the 59 other Erie County veterans who are on the wall and for the 29 Crawford County veterans, but they were they frustrated could not find any information on the six.

With the help of Erie News Now viewers, the directors have been in contact with people who knew the veterans and have pictures.

As of Thursday, every local veteran on the Vietnam Memorial Wall has been matched with a picture, except one from Crawford County.

The pictures will be displayed inside a new education center that will be built near the wall in Washington, D.C.

They will also be seen on the Wall of Faces website.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
