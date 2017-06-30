Record June Rain Totals

FIRST WARNING WEATHER. As of this afternoon Erie broke the all time rain total for the month of June with 8.42". The old record was set back in 1991 with 8.35". With a few more hours of rain expected by midnight the new record will no doubt increase. June, 2017 has been a challenging month weather wise with a number of cool and chilly days and what seemed to be a lack of sunshine. In fact, 22 of the 30 days in June had at least a trace of rain or more recorded and we will end the month with sixteen consecutive days of rain. In May, 2017 we also saw a decent amount of rain with 20 of the 31 days having a trace or more. By the way last June (2016) we only had 1.84" of rain. With a few showers expected for Saturday, will start the month of July the way we are leaving June.