UPDATE: Death Confirmed in Ultralight Plane Crash Near Linesville

A 70-year-old Edinboro man is dead after his ultralight aircraft crashed nose first into a soybean field in Conneaut Township, Crawford County, and caught on fire. The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell told Erie News Now the man died of multiple blunt force trauma and burns. He is identified as Harry Albert Ross. His wife has been notified.

Eye witnesses called 911 to report that the plane had just taken off from nearby Merry Field airport, where Ross kept his plane, when it banked left, went into a spiral, crashed and erupted in flames. The wreckage was found about 300 feet west of Airport Road, about a mile-and-a-half north of Route 6.

Linesville Firefighters used an all terrain vehicle with water on board to get to the aircraft and put out the fire. The pilot was the only person on board.

There are no reports yet on what went wrong. The FAA is expected to investigate.

The ultralight crashed not far from the site where a small Cub Kit aircraft crashed in December 2015, killing two people.

