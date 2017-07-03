Two PennDOT Road Construction Projects to Start Wednesday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

More road construction projects will get underway in Erie County this week after the Fourth of July holiday.

PennDOT has hired a contractor to resurface 6.5 miles of Route 89.

The road will be milled and resurfaced from Route 430 in Greenfield Township to Route 8 in Venango Township.

The $1.1 million project is scheduled to start Wednesday.

Work is expected to wrap up by August 25th.

No detours are anticipated.

Another project will also start Wednesday to improve safety at the intersection of Route 99 and Hershey Road in Summit Township.

Workers will add left and right turn lanes for northbound traffic on Route 99 and a left turn lane for southbound drivers.

On Hershey Road, a right turn lane will be added for traffic turning north onto Route 99.

They will also upgrade traffic signals, add sidewalks and curb ramps, and update drainage, signs and pavement markings.

This construction project is expected to wrap up in mid-October.

