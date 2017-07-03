Florida Man Dies After Crash on Interstate 79 in Erie County

A Florida man is dead after a crash on Interstate 79 Monday.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of the interstate in Washington Township.

Richard Guyett, 79, of St. Petersburg, Florida, fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the median, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

His car hit a cement drainage culvert, troopers said.

Guyett was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he died from his injuries.